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Two Art World Veterans Live in This Mind-Bending Metal Home in NevadaView 19 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Two Art World Veterans Live in This Mind-Bending Metal Home in Nevada

Located in Reno, the house evokes an abstract sculpture made of raw materials.
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Forty-seven years ago, Peter and Turkey Stremmel opened Stremmel Gallery, one of the first fine-art showplaces in Reno. They went on to exhibit work there by such luminaries as Wolf Kahn, Charles Arnoldi, and Phyllis Shafer. The same architect who designed the gallery, Mark Mack, designed their home, a cluster of colorful cubes in the mountains above the city.  

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