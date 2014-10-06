Reimagining New York City's Skyline at DODNY

A city's skyline is closely related to its identity and New York City—Manhattan in particular—has one of the most iconic. From towering skyscrapers in the Financial District and Midtown to the west side and Chelsea's ever-taller profile, the city's canyons of concrete steel are getting deeper and deeper. Across the river in Brooklyn, waterfront high rises are the source of much debate (and tension). Outspoken architects Dana Getman of SHoP Architects and Claire Weisz, FAIA, of WXY architecture + urban design join a discussion about New York City's changing profile, how public policy will impact the look of skyscrapers, and the role of design in the city's upper reaches. Attend the panel on Saturday, October 11, from 1:00–2:00 p.m.

To attend the "Reimagining New York City's Skyline" panel discussion, register online at dwellondesign.com. The Domino Sugar Refiney in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is the site of a 3,300,000-square-foot redevelopment project spearheaded by Two Trees, a developer, and SHoP Architects. The project was still under review by the city's buildings department at the end of former mayor Michael Bloomberg's tenure and its future will shaped by the current administration. Projects like this one will be discussed during the panel. Photo courtesy of SHoP Architects. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample