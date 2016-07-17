Rarely Do Family Homes Look So Raw
Were it not for the expanse of farmland outside its living room windows, this single-family home in rural Poland could be mistaken for a loft in a former warehouse. Which is exactly how its residents, a family with a small child and a dog, like it. When they reached out to the architects at mode:lina studio, they specifically requested a new home inspired by the worn edges of the city.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Against the cool palette of concrete, glass, and steel mode:lina selected, the residents’ colorful furniture collection becomes the home’s main focal point.
Each storage unit was aligned flush against the walls, so the only freestanding objects are the furniture. By clarifying the space as much possible, the architects hoped to evoke the open-plan layouts that are common in urban areas.