Rarely Do Family Homes Look So Raw
View Photos

Rarely Do Family Homes Look So Raw

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping
Industrial charm finds a place in the country near Poznan, Poland.

Were it not for the expanse of farmland outside its living room windows, this single-family home in rural Poland could be mistaken for a loft in a former warehouse. Which is exactly how its residents, a family with a small child and a dog, like it. When they reached out to the architects at mode:lina studio, they specifically requested a new home inspired by the worn edges of the city. 

A mix of DSW and DSRA Eames Plastic Side Chairs from Vitra are seated at the dining table, which extends from a steel countertop.&nbsp;

A mix of DSW and DSRA Eames Plastic Side Chairs from Vitra are seated at the dining table, which extends from a steel countertop. 

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Against the cool palette of concrete, glass, and steel mode:lina selected, the residents’ colorful furniture collection becomes the home’s main focal point.

A concrete fireplace sits at the intersection of the staircase and the living room. The sofa is from MOMA Studio and the chandelier is a MCL-R3 lamp by Serge Mouille.&nbsp; &nbsp;

A concrete fireplace sits at the intersection of the staircase and the living room. The sofa is from MOMA Studio and the chandelier is a MCL-R3 lamp by Serge Mouille.   

Each storage unit was aligned flush against the walls, so the only freestanding objects are the furniture. By clarifying the space as much possible, the architects hoped to evoke the open-plan layouts that are common in urban areas. 

Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.&nbsp;

Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom. 

0
0
Email