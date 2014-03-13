Radius Furniture by Jeff Martin

For Vancouver furniture maker Jeff Martin, design can be a material issue. His back catalog features an array of pieces showcasing rich bronzes and wood grains, which makes his new Radius series—three abstract, Pop Art tables with a childlike geometric logic—such a departure.

Vancouver-based furniture maker Jeff Martin's new Radius series -- three abstract, Pop Art tables with a childlike geometric logic -- is a big departure.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

"What I do is more reliant on the material, in a sense," he says. "So the idea of experimentation, of manipulating the radius into a series of different shape and eliminating the material influence, was appealing."

“What I do is more reliant on the material, in a sense,” says Martin. “So the idea of experimentation, of manipulating the radius into a series of different shape and eliminating the material influence, was appealing.”

The trio of oblique end tables, made of lacquered maple or walnut, come from playing around with shapes. So far, Martin has made a set of artists proofs, which will be cast in bronze and released in a limited edition of ten sets. He plans to experiment with finishes and play with the patina of a few pieces, but the oblique curves will remain.

The trio of oblique end tables, made of lacquered maple or walnut, come from playing around with shapes. So far, Martin has made a set of artists proofs, which will be cast in bronze and released in a limited edition of ten sets. He plans to experiment with finishes and play with the patina of a few pieces, but the oblique curves will remain.

"I’ve been designing products I could reproduce over and over," Martin says. "I just wanted to create a simple series about the essence of creating, where there would be limited ownership for people."

“I’ve been designing products I could reproduce over and over,” Martin says. “I just wanted to create a simple series about the essence of creating, where there would be limited ownership for people.”