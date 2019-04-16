Q&A with Architectural Designer and Artist Maya Lin
You grew up in the college town of Athens, Ohio. How did your hometown contribute to your creative life?
My mother was an English and Asian literature professor, and my dad started in ceramics at Ohio University. So my brother and I would get out of school, and we would go to my dad’s studio and wait until he got off work—which meant my brother and I played with clay our entire childhoods. Even when I got to undergrad, I was making these crazy architectural works carved out of clay, and people thought I was being provocative, but I wasn’t!
So you’ve had a long career as a hands-on maker?
That’s the way I grew up. My dad made all the pots that we ate out of every day; he made a lot of our furniture. So there wasn’t a distinction between craft and high fine arts. I grew up where it was all blurred, and part of me is still my father’s daughter. I’m coming out of almost a craftsman aesthetic.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.