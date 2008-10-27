Propellor Design's Furrow Parkade

Further searching through the designer's products led to a whole range of covetable items. In addition to lighting, the Canadian company makes lovely wood furniture, and their overall style really shines through in the handful of residential and commercial projects that appear on their site.







At Supermarket you can only buy Propellor's lights at this time, but it's a great place to get them, as the website's model means that the designer gets connected directly to the buyer, eliminating the chain of sale that can often hinder indie designers as they get their feet on the ground, and making product more accessible to design enthusiasts.