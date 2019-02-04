Project Runaway
Dwell Magazine + Kitchen

Project Runaway

Add to
Like
Share
By Deborah Bishop
Driven by the death of several appliances, a San Francisco family finds that a spanking new kitchen delivers a good dose of domestic harmony along with the excuse to execute a complete home makeover.

After my family and I moved back into our San Francisco home following a renovation exile, I couldn’t bear to do much more than boil water in the virginal kitchen, for I knew I would never see its like again. When the first hot sprays of oil hit the creamy backsplash and Rorschachs of tomato sauce pooled on the counter, I stood clutching dishcloths and keening like a mourner in a Greek tragedy.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.