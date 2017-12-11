Products We Love: The Mag Coffee Table

Husband-and-wife Andre Sandifer and Abir Ali of Detroit met as undergrads and began designing and crafting handmade furniture after each went to architecture school. In 2004, they created Ali Sandifer by combining their last names. That wasn’t the only thing that came together. "At the time, he was influenced by the rectilinear and I was influenced by curvature," says Ali. That blend became a signature of their work, along with their use of unstained American hardwoods.

Their Mag Coffee Table embodies all of that. Designed to solve the eternal problem of what to do with all those books and magazines, the table has a storage component in its belly. "The challenge was, how do you achieve that without bending plywood or using different materials?" Sandifer asks. A sunken compartment in the middle of the table solved the problem, keeping the lines as fluid and as seamless as possible.