Joanne Furio
Stories
This Meditative Home in Silicon Valley Offers Garden Views at Every Turn
The flora comes first at a leafy enclave just minutes from downtown Palo Alto.
Joanne Furio
Young Guns 2017: New Designers Making Waves
In our annual roundup of exciting talents in the design industry, we present a roster of up-and-comers making waves on the global...
Joanne Furio
Products We Love: The Mag Coffee Table
Ali Sandifer’s coffee table conceals books and magazines.
Joanne Furio
A Renovated Tiny Victorian with 21st-Century Interiors
Tragedy begets opportunity in San Francisco when a fire-scorched Victorian is rebuilt from within.
Joanne Furio
In San Francisco, Green Fences Make Great Neighbors
Architectural elements and applied foliage deliver a one-two punch in designing for privacy.
Joanne Furio
A Meticulous Renovation Turns a Run-Down House Into a Storage-Smart Gem
Minute details and judiciously applied materials create a refined home in San Francisco.
Joanne Furio