Product of the Day: Sacrificial Chair

By Kelsey Keith
Launched by Bridie Picot and Matt Smith at ICFF 2013, Thing Industries is a young upstart with a witty outlook on furniture design. Case in point, this seat-shaped rack, called the Sacrificial Chair.

Thing Industries launched at the 2013 ICFF with six clever furniture and home goods: a bear-shaped Rorscach-like rug, a very furry footstool, a series of stackable, modular tables. The pieces that most tickles our fancy is a witty take on the occasional bedroom chair—the one Most Likely To Collect Detritus. In this case, the chair's frame is the entire structure, making for a seat-shaped rack ideal for holding clothes, magazines, or whatever castoffs may come its way. 

The Sacrificial Chair available in Graphite or Off-White powdercoating. (Thing Industries, $180)

Thing Industries' Sacrificial Chair is a clever take on occasional seating. (If it's in the bedroom, you'd throw clothes on it, anyway, right?)

Coming soon from Thing Industries for $180; material is powder-coated metal, and some assembly (though no tools) required. 