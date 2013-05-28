View Photos
Product of the Day: Sacrificial Chair
By Kelsey Keith
Launched by Bridie Picot and Matt Smith at ICFF 2013, Thing Industries is a young upstart with a witty outlook on furniture design. Case in point, this seat-shaped rack, called the Sacrificial Chair.
Thing Industries launched at the 2013 ICFF with six clever furniture and home goods: a bear-shaped Rorscach-like rug, a very furry footstool, a series of stackable, modular tables. The pieces that most tickles our fancy is a witty take on the occasional bedroom chair—the one Most Likely To Collect Detritus. In this case, the chair's frame is the entire structure, making for a seat-shaped rack ideal for holding clothes, magazines, or whatever castoffs may come its way.
Coming soon from Thing Industries for $180; material is powder-coated metal, and some assembly (though no tools) required.