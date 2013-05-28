Product of the Day: Sacrificial Chair

Thing Industries launched at the 2013 ICFF with six clever furniture and home goods: a bear-shaped Rorscach-like rug, a very furry footstool, a series of stackable, modular tables. The pieces that most tickles our fancy is a witty take on the occasional bedroom chair—the one Most Likely To Collect Detritus. In this case, the chair's frame is the entire structure, making for a seat-shaped rack ideal for holding clothes, magazines, or whatever castoffs may come its way.