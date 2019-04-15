A Suburban Vancouver Home Edits its Privacy Settings
By Allie Weiss and Dwell / Photos by Tom Arban
A seemingly street-shy house near Vancouver opens to reveal an expansive interior.

Only two slim strips of glass provide a glimpse into the interior of a dwelling in New Westminster, a suburb of Vancouver. The house, composed of concrete walls and cedar siding, was designed to keep prying eyes at bay. But the structure leaves an impression that is far from unwelcoming: Swaths of bright yellow paint, tucked into recesses along the facade, suggest a certain playfulness. "Enigmatic" is how architect David Battersby describes the home’s streetside appearance. 

