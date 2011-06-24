Preview: Modern Lifestyle Lounge

Gracing the floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center again this year is the Playgoda play structure by Gregg Fleishman . Made of interlocking pieces of Finland birch, the play space can be constructed (with no need for nails, screws, or other such trappings) in a nearly endless number of configurations—making it a fun space for kids to play in and parents to build.

Kids and parent gave Gregg Fleishman's Playgoda a spin at Dwell on Design 2010. Fleishman will have another structure on display this year.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

When you need a rest, check out the new desks and chairs from Stokke . The Norwegian company is best known for its Tripp Trapp chair, which was designed for longevity in mind. The chair can be set up as a high chair, infant seat, stool, or adult seat depending where you place the moveable pieces.

While you're resting, be sure to take a hands-on drive of HP's touchscreen consoles, which will be equipped with games to captivate young ones' minds, and enter to win a big giveaway from Method.

If you like what you see (and your child likes it too), keep the memory forever with photos by Sarah Strack of Modern Day Moments Photography. She'll be on hand taking free portraits of children with the products and furniture on display.

Finally, we're also excited to announce that Inhabitots—the baby- and parenting-focused arm of Inhabitat—will be joining us in the lounge. Founder and editor-in-chief Jill Fehrenbacher has rounded up a slew of sustainable modern products for children, which will include picks from one of our favorite retailers, Branch (read our interview with Branch founder Paul Donald in this Design Finder article).