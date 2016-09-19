Prefab Spotlight: Turkel Design

Read excerpts from Dwell's interview with principal Joel Turkel below. Interested in learning more about the Axiom/Dwell Prefab series by Turkel Design? Visit our webinar page for upcoming free online webinar dates.

The Axiom 2340 model features a deck space off the great room and light-filled, high-ceilinged living spaces.

How would you describe the state of prefab overall?

It's inundated with architects who are trying to architecturalize the problem; they want the issue of prefab to be an architecture problem. It's like the saying When you have a hammer in your hand, everything looks like a nail. It's much more about the delivery mechanism though: When you walk out the door as a consumer to buy a house, what are all the things required for you to turn the key in the door and walk into the house? The delivery mechanism includes what it is, what it's made of, where you get it, who builds it. Architecture is one important piece of the equation but not the whole piece. Delivering a prefab product requires a series of devoted parties who all bring a subset of important expertise to the table. The state of prefab is really disorganized. To be successful, the various parties need to work together as a team.

A look at the interior of the Axiom 2340.





The modest and efficiently designed Axiom 2450 features ample sheltered outdoor living space, extending the dining area into the screened porch via a 12-foot retractable wall of glass.

Our readers want prefab architecture to equal inexpensive architecture. How can that happen?

It's an understandable desire but also makes no sense when you look at market size. Costs come down when volumes go up. A Hyundai costs what it does because they make 50,000 of them. Prefabs are such a minute part of the housing market. There's no way the price is going to go down because 30 prefab homes were sold in one year.

Designed for sites with a pronounced primary viewing direction, the heart of the Axiom 2790 is the great room which extends out onto a covered outdoor terrace. Fireplaces at opposite ends bookend this expansive indoor/outdoor living area.