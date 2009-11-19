POWERleap: Energy on the Floor

Encouraged by public enthusiasm over the concept, a new company has launched called POWERleap , which intends to manufacture marketable flooring systems that can generate electricity in all sorts of public places, both from pedestrian traffic and from cars. The systems can be made from a variety of materials, provided that those materials generate an electrical field when struck by the force of a foot or tire.

When this electric charge is fed into a circuit, it can produce power for building operations. POWERleap also expects that large-scale installations of the technology will yield enough electricity that it can be fed back into a municipal grid, similar to a meter running in reverse on a house with photovoltaics or other renewable energy system. It can also be used with sensors as a smart system that can adjust energy output according to demand.

Founded by Elizabeth Redmond and Andrew Katz, POWERleap was a runner-up in the Metropolis Magazine Next Generation Design Competition in 2007, which awarded innovation in energy-related design concepts.