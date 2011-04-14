View Photos
Pousse Creative's Pet Houses
By Leah King
Designers Sebastian Haquet and Thomas Lanthier have a decidedly modern take on shelters for pets. Their Lille-based company, Pousse Creative, was founded in 2010 with a chicken run designed for suburban environments and quickly grew to encompass a complete line of modern dwellings for rabbits, cats, dogs, and birds. These modern, eco-friendly abodes are weatherproof and rugged enough for outdoors, but stylish enough for your living room. Plus they do double duty in providing a cozy napping spot that's a very short jaunt for your furry friend to nibble on some herbs. What better way is there to merge nature, animals, and functionality into our urban lifestyles?
Haquet and Lanthier designed a thoroughly modern (and handsome) bird house, complete with a miniature garden guaranteed to keep your feathered friends chirping.
Atop each of the abodes are planters for herbs, flowers, and the like. On their website, Haquette and Lanthier have compiled a tidy list of helpful tips and hints to growing aromatics and recipes in which to use them.
This design provides a protective outdoor place for pets who might end up as prey, which is wonderful for chickens and rabbits.
For more information, check out their website.