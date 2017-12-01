Nearly 80 Years Later, an Architect Rescues a Japanese-Inspired Masterwork Designed by His Father

Houses by acclaimed architect Pietro Belluschi rarely go on the market. Instead, his son, architect Anthony Belluschi, often acts as a matchmaker, helping to assure that the homes go to a worthy custodian. So it was that Aric Wood wound up halting plans to break ground on his dream home after Anthony convinced him to tour a Pietro-designed gem in Portland, Oregon, that was about to be vacated. Known as the Sutor House, it was completed in 1938. "He just fell in love," the younger Belluschi remembers. "And he had the right sensitivity about the provenance of the house. I knew he’d be a perfect owner."

Anthony Belluschi, the son of architect Pietro Belluschi (1899-1994), refurbished his father's 1938 Sutor House with the help of general contractor Pat Kirkhuff. A top priority for the new owners, Aric Wood and Erin Graham, was to unearth the neglected gardens, which were inspired by Jiro Harada, an authority on Japanese landscaping.

In the late 1930s, Pietro Belluschi and fellow Portland architect John Yeon jump-started the Northwest Regional style, which drew from Bauhaus modernism, the simple lines of local farmhouses and barns, and traditional Japanese architecture. After Yeon’s acclaimed Watzek House and Belluschi’s Sutor House (built within a year and just a few hundred yards of each other), scores of homes by a succession of local architects followed with similar timber construction, pitched roofs, large overhangs, and floor-to-ceiling glass.

A curved zebrawood wall greets visitors in the foyer.

Belluschi later became known for his work on larger projects, such as San Francisco’s Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption and New York’s Pan Am Building. Yet designing houses may have been the architect’s greatest passion.

The dining room features a custom pendant by Aqua Creations above an Oregon black walnut table. Shoji doors made by Eric Franklin lead to the kitchen and hide a wet bar.

Though located in Portland’s West Hills section near downtown, the Sutor House feels like a secluded oasis, thanks to its four-acre site teeming with native plants like azaleas and barberry, selected by the original landscape architect, Florence Holmes Gerke. It also borders a forested canyon of Douglas fir, maple, and dogwood. A 1948 Sunset magazine article concentrated more on the house’s garden-like setting than on its architecture.

In the living room, more zebrawood paneling is accented by LED strips.

While designing the Sutor House, Belluschi befriended Jiro Harada, a professor at the Imperial Household Museum in Tokyo and author of numerous books on Japanese gardens and architecture who was in town as a visiting professor at the University of Oregon. Influenced by Harada, Belluschi and Gerke created an elegant, Japanese-style strolling garden at the house that in later years disappeared through neglect.

A set of Epos Elan 10 speakers are housed in cherry cabinets.

When Aric and his wife, Erin Graham, bought the property in 2012, they made it their mission to unearth the original garden, one shovelful of dirt at a time. "It was so overgrown you couldn’t even find the rock wall," Aric remembers. "But we uncovered the rock wall to find the stone steps. We dug out the stone steps and discovered pathways leading down into the forest. It’s been kind of a continuous process of uncovering." "You recognize that the house and the garden are inseparable. We flow through the house with the seasons." Aric Wood, resident Inside, the challenge was to restore. To provide bedrooms for both children—13-year-old Tucker and 11-year-old Madeleine—the couple hired Anthony Belluschi to reconstruct the former maid’s quarters, which had been turned into a breakfast nook. The kitchen was also modernized, with space gained by moving a wet bar to the dining room.

With the aid of landscaper Takashi Fukuda and the home’s original plans, the residents are gradually reclaiming the multileveled site.

The public area’s sumptuous materials, such as a woven wood foyer ceiling and the living room’s curved zebrawood wall, were in "unfortunate states of disrepair," Aric recalls. But they, along with the original oak floors and built-in bookshelves, were all refurbished. A wall of mirrored glass in the dining room was replaced entirely.

A strolling garden and a pond with a waterfall have already been brought back.

"We uncovered the rock wall to find the stone steps. We dug out the stone steps and discovered pathways leading down into the forest. It’s been kind of a continuous process of uncovering." Aric Wood Purely by coincidence, Aric works in a Belluschi-designed office downtown: the 1948 Equitable Building, one of America’s first major glass-curtain-walled works of commercial architecture. But he says it’s at home where he fully appreciates the architect’s gifts, particularly in the bounty of natural light permeating every space.

Contractor Patrick O’Neil repaired the woven Douglas fir ceiling in the foyer.

"I can sit on the sofa at any given hour and feel like I’m outdoors," he explains. "Pietro Belluschi did the same trick with the master bedroom, cantilevering it out so there’s glass on three sides." Most of all, Aric says, "You recognize that the house and the garden are inseparable. We flow through the house with the seasons. Spring and summer, our living room is the portico. The dining room is the terrace. In winter we gather around the hearth. I think he really mastered that."

The 2,300-square-foot home's overhangs shelter its porches.





A Japanese-style bamboo fountain sits in the driveway.





The portico is used as a living area in spring and summer.





Floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the foyer.





The newly uncovered paths lead to a forest on the property.