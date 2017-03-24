Porsche Design’s Lavish Residential Tower in Miami Lifts Residents and Cars Sky High

For true car aficionados who suffer separation anxiety when they leave their vehicles in the garage, the newly opened Porsche Design Tower in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach offers an unconventional solution. The 60-story residential tower features a first-of-its-kind car lift system that transports both residents and their vehicles to their unit. Called the "Dezervator," after Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development, the system features three car elevators encased in a glass shaft that runs throughout the entire building. This allows the lobby to double as a car observatory while precious cargo travels skyward to private, in-unit "sky garages." Last weekend, we joined Porsche Design and Dezer Development for a grand opening celebration of this oceanfront tower, and the party was just as extravagant as you’d expect.



Soaring 650 feet in the air, Porsche Design Tower Miami is currently the tallest building on Sunny Isles Beach. This aerial view shows the landscaped pool deck and the sunset terrace.

The project architect was Sieger Suarez, with interior design by Michael Wolk Design Associates and Porsche Design. Here, a glass car observatory allows a glimpse of cars as they float by on the Dezervator, named for the developer Gil Dezer.

First, some background: a subsidiary of Porsche, Porsche Design boasts a diverse portfolio of products ranging from men’s and women’s apparel to watches and electronics. The Porsche Design Tower in Miami represents the group’s first foray into real estate, though not the last—construction is planned for buildings in Germany and Brazil. The project speaks to the brand’s commitment to clean, purposeful design. "You can look at anything Ferdinand Alexander Porsche has designed, starting from the Porsche 911 in 1963, to the first titanium watch, to the sunglasses with interchangeable lenses—all the products have an underlying philosophy of form and function working together very closely," says Roland Heiler, chief design officer at Porsche Design. "That’s also a very valid element in this building."

Multipurpose clubrooms offer residents and guests entertainment options outside of their units. A movie theatre plays new releases, while a game room is equipped with racing and golf simulators.

A restaurant caters to residents with indoor and outdoor seating, a lounge bar overlooking the Atlantic, and private wine lockers.

The state-of-the-art spa includes a steam room and sauna, treatment rooms, and Vichy showers. A fitness center, yoga room, and salon are also in the building. "Everything is thought out until the end," says Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design. "It's designed with a love for detail and the brand."

Of the tower’s 132 units, 126 have already been sold. They range from $6.3 million for a 4,800-square-foot apartment to $32.5 million for a four-story penthouse that encompasses 19,403 square feet and space for 11 vehicles. One of these deluxe units has been claimed, but the other is still up for grabs. Along with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide uninterrupted views, each residence enjoys an oversized terrace with a private swimming pool and summer kitchen. The building itself offers several enviable amenities: a beachfront pool with food and beverage service, a sunset terrace with twin hot tubs, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa with Vichy showers, a private restaurant, a ballroom, and a clubhouse with a movie theater and game simulator systems. For the car-obsessed, there’s also a concierge service that assists with automobile maintenance.

A rendering showcases the possible interior design of the penthouse, which occupies four stories—navigable with a private glass-encased elevator—and has space for 11 cars. The unit includes over six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths.

One view highlights the ocean, while the other frames a garage and a portion of the owner's car collection.

The Porsche Design Tower is not necessarily just a car-centric community, however, says Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design. "We attract people that are interested in the completely different concept and this kind of puristic design," says Becker. He adds that the building also holds the allure of privacy, since residents can be whisked up to their apartment from the street without ever leaving their car.

Guests begin to arrive at the porte-cochere entrance for the grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

For one night, however, the exclusive world of the Porsche Design Tower was open to nearly 1,000 guests. Velvet ropes guarded the entrance to the three-story lobby, where living statues, painted silver, occasionally broke into dance beside ice sculptures encasing Porsche Design products. Arrayed in cocktail and formal wear, guests milled around the pool deck, explored the building’s amenities, and toured furnished units. No shortage of stunts entertained the crowd as the night went on. Synchronized swimmers, a paraglider, and a fireworks show led up to the party’s crown performance—a surprise set by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

Alicia Keys, a friend of Gil Dezer, performs her greatest hits, including "No One" and "Empire State of Mind."

Porsche Design Tower residents, local city officials, top brokers, and other Miami influencers take in the pool terrace.