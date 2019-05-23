Subscribe
t
Tim McKeough
Stories
See What Happens When Two Hardcore Modernists Are Let Loose in a Medieval Townhouse in France
A furniture maker and a textile designer makeover a building from the 13th century.
t
Tim McKeough
This Lakeside Cabin in New York Is Offbeat in the Best Way
Two city-dwellers take a small shiplap cabin in the Hudson Valley from bad funky to good funky, while creating more room to...
t
Tim McKeough
Bathrooms We Love: Rough Linen Founder Tricia Rose Showcases Her Beachy, Japanese-Style Bathroom
The founder of the natural bed-and-bath brand built her washroom herself.
t
Tim McKeough
Kitchens We Love: Bestselling Cookbook Author and Netflix Host Samin Nosrat Opens Her Doors
The Berkeley chef of “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” fame shows what’s possible in a rental kitchen.
t
Tim McKeough
Kitchens We Love: Newly Minted James Beard Award Winner Nina Compton Shows Her Loft Kitchen
The chef’s personal kitchen is right upstairs from her work one in New Orleans.
t
Tim McKeough
Bathrooms We Love: Matthew Malin & Andrew Goetz Reveal the Tiny Bathroom That Launched a Business
Partners in work and life, the cofounders of grooming line Malin+Goetz discuss the little New York bathroom that started it all.
t
Tim McKeough