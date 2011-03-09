Poketo Artist Wallets
Poketo Artist Wallets

By Miyoko Ohtake
Los Angeles-based design company Poketo's claim to fame is its artists wallets (though its also offers some sweet Spacetime wall decals, adorable Smile cards, and fun Mood bottle openers). Featuring the work of top-notch artists from around the world, the wallets are each intended to be "a traveling art show" and make art and design available to the masses (the money holders ring in at just $20 a piece). Poketo just announced its new spring 2011 designs so we've rounded up a few of our favorites, new and old.

Our favorite of the five new wallet design is the Jolby Wallet, designed by Portland-based designers Josh Kenyon and Colby Nichols, aka Jolby. In addition to the wallets for Poketo, the team has also created limited edition prints of the outside and inside wallet designs, on sale as a pair for $30 through Etsy.

From the new Spring Forward collection, Jolby's forest-themed wallet design.

The Poketo wallets are shipped flat then fold up to jean-pocket size.

Poketo first started selling artist wallets so that "no one would be without a piece of art of their own," founders Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung write on their site. Each wallet is made of durable vinyl and features three credit card slot plus spaces for cash money and change. Walking the line of fun extra and matchy-matchy, each also comes with a pin calling out a section of the design.

Another favorite is a birch tree-themed design by Lisa Congdon, the third wallet she created for Poketo. This time last year, we featured Congon's colorful dish collection in our kitchen-themed issue (watch the slideshow here).

Pictured here, the outside and inside designs of Lisa Congdon's Wallet 3.

In keeping with the rest of his work, the Mike Perry Wallet is not shy when it comes to color.

Another artist whose work has appeared both in our pages and on a Poketo wallet is Mike Perry. Check out a Q&A with Perry about a recent exhibition here or purchase his limited-edition Dwell print at the Dwell Store.

Last but not least of the Poketo wallets that most catch our eye are Tim Biskup's Wallet 1 and Wallet 2. Both designs by the Southern California-based artist channel a Lucienne Day vibe and burst with color.

The outside and inside designs of the Tim Biskup Wallet 1.

Views of the more similar outside and inside designs of Tim Biskup's Wallet 2.

Check out all of Poketo's wallets, including its new Spring Forward line, at poketo.com.