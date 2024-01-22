The Garden Is the Heart of This Revived London Terrace House
Oliver Leech Architects brings in skylights, sliders, and swaths of sage to give a dreary Herne Hill home a fresh start.
Text by
Natural light is an asset to any home, anywhere in the world, but you could say that it’s especially important in London. When winter nights start in the early afternoon and rain is often in the forecast, capitalizing on sunshine is a must. "Light is our most important and powerful design tool, and we are careful to use it in the right way," says architect Oliver Leech.
Kelly Dawson
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.
Published