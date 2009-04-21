Pod Living

When Maria and Matthew Salenger moved back to Phoenix, Arizona, several years ago, they had one goal—to revolutionize suburban living. The young designers had been living in London while earning graduate degrees, and both were excited to escape the cramped confines of their big-city apartment for the sunny weather and wide-open spaces of the Sonoran Desert. But the shock of returning to the 2,000 square miles of suburban sprawl that make up most of metropolitan Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs nearly changed their minds.

"It's really nice waking up to having a tree in your bedroom," says Matthew Selanger of the innovative sleeping structures he designed with his wife, Maria. "When we sleep in a standard bedroom now, we really miss the pod."

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

"When you come from a bigger city like New York or London, this is such a weird place," Matthew explains. "People tend to go home, draw the shades, and watch TV. Then they eat dinner and there’s no reason to go outside." But the couple’s love of the desert climate—plus their new jobs and a desire to stay near family—induced them to stay, and they started looking for a place to live. Originally, their intent not to contribute to the smog and traffic any further meant another dense, high-rise building, but neither wanted to give up the green space of a yard, so they decided to embrace Phoenix’s suburban aesthetic and see what they could do to reinvent it.

The Salengers say they were able to add the two bedroom pods for about $7,000 each, significantly less than the $20,000 to $30,000 a typical bedroom addition costs.

"We both feel a very strong connection with natural objects—plants, trees, grass. Both of us grew up near mountains," says Matthew, who spent his childhood in Hawaii, "and that was our need—space—but how do you do that in a suburban lot?" They found a 1,100-square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch house in Tempe, a suburb of Phoenix that’s home to Arizona State University. Their first order of business was to strip everything to the essentials, transforming the interior into the suburban equivalent of a loft. Most of the interior walls were removed, leaving only the bathrooms and utility closets enclosed. New sliding-glass doors were installed in place of exterior walls to allow easier access to the backyard and bring in more natural light. A backyard patio was extended to cover the whole rear of the house, and years’ worth of mismatched carpeting was ripped up to reveal the con-crete slab that now serves as the floor. The resulting U-shaped, gallerylike space has a kitchen and dining area at one end, an office at the other, and sitting areas in between. To find the bedrooms, though, it’s necessary to venture into the backyard.

Portable and easy to move should the couple relocate, the pods rest lightly on the lawn behind the main house.

That’s where the Salengers built two freestanding "pods" about the size and shape of shipping containers. One serves as their bedroom and the other is for guests. The 30-foot-long structures are both clad in white cor-rugated fiberglass and divided into distinct spaces. The sleeping areas are just large enough for a bed, and they’re the only fully enclosed, insulated parts of the structures. The rest is open to the sky, with window-walls looking out over the decks and "meditation gardens" filled with trees, succulents, and other plants.

It’s a fact of physics that hot air rises, and this simple concept is all Maria and Matthew Salenger needed to design a passive cooling system for the backyard pods they use as bedrooms at their house in Tempe, where the average daily temperature is 86 degrees. The light, steel-framed structures float on stilts above the yard, allowing cooler air to circulate underneath. On hotter days when this isn’t enough, operable windows along the roof line and vents in the floors allow hot air to escape out the top and draw the same cooler air up from the lawn. By relying on this energy-efficient system during all but the hottest months (when



they run a small air-conditioning unit only in the evenings when they’re home), the



couple, who work together as the architecture firm coLAB, has chopped their monthly power bills in half—no small feat in a climate where summertime temperatures can top 115 degrees.