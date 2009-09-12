Subscribe
David Proffitt
Stories
Houses of the Holy
For men of the cloth, architecture has always been one earthly delight they've been encouraged to indulge.
Love's Labors Found
Though the obstacles they faced were formidable, this couple’s perserverance brought them closer together and made their dream...
Pod Living
A pair of Arizona–based architects prove that sleeping in a pod is hardly an extraterrestrial experience.
