Plant Your Mac! By Monsieur Plant

, the ‘Plant Your Mac!’ series takes over from the previous nature-inspired artworks and illustrates the powerful message of "Disconnect & Think Nature". Monsieur Plant is Christophe Guinet, a French artist who is passionate about nature and urban culture, creating artworks that challenge modern consumerism in a unique way. His work include transforming a Nike shoe into footwear invaded by pretty pink flowers and covering a G’Vine gin bottle in tree bark. For this series, however, the artists takes things to another level and uses the popular Mac as a canvas.

While many Mac fans will no doubt appreciate the way the artist transforms their beloved product into a living art piece, others will probably balk at the sacrilege, though everyone will agree that the artworks are simply stunning. Apart from the distinctive look and beautifully detailed modification of the computers, the power of these images lies in their complex message. Disconnecting and returning to nature, bringing heart and natural beauty to cold machines, as well as putting the modern need of owning the latest products alongside the perennial and transient nature of plants. Spectacular and filled with meaning, the ‘Plant Your Mac!’ series conveys the artist’s message perhaps more than any other of his previous works. Check out the artist’s official website to immerse yourself into a strange and beautiful world where nature takes over. Images courtesy of Monsieur Plant.







