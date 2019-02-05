A Pivoting Wall Makes This Tiny Studio a Fit For Any Occasion
A Pivoting Wall Makes This Tiny Studio a Fit For Any Occasion

By Arlene Hirst / Photos by Brian W. Ferry
Movable modular parts make this renovated, 400-square-foot Manhattan apartment a flexible feat.

Some might call it Mission: Impossible. The client wanted sleeping for six,a home office, and a kitchen in which he could make a Thanksgiving feast, plus seating for 10 dinner guests—all in a 400-square-foot studio apartment.

