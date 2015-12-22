View Photos
Photo of the Week: Prefab Cabin with Green Add-Ons
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@vimob shared a series of images of their eponymous modular home, designed by Colombia's ColectivoCreativo. To lessen its impact on the environment, the diminutive prefab can be kitted out with renewable energy systems and storage tanks for rainwater.
