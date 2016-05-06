View Photos
Photo of the Week: Pitch Perfect in Portland
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
As a Portland-based firm that focuses on creating designs that are simple and efficient, Waechter Architecture built this miniature detached backyard home in southeast Portland. Shared with us by photographer @davidpapazian, the Garden House’s uncomplicated structure includes a pitched roof and a cantilevered second floor.
