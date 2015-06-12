Photo of the Week: Modern Backyard Tree House
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Modern Backyard Tree House

By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

We love this tree house posted by @sticks.and.bricks. Show us your outdoor spaces with the hashtag #dwelloutdoor.

@sticks.and.bricks: it's #treehouse season! please excuse me while I go #playintheyard.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.