Photo of the Week: Minimal Dream Kitchen with Wood Accents

By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

Our favorite snap of the week is this sleek wood kitchen designed by Christian Woo and captured by @_kristajahnke_.

While it's not your traditional backsplash material, when properly prepared and treated, wood can make for an effective, functional, and beautiful backsplash. Here, the wood backsplash matches the wood of the nearby kitchen island in an otherwise white kitchen with white cabinetry.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.