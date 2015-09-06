Photo of the Week: Mexican Modernist Library in San Antonio
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@leonid_furmansky shared this photo of Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta's colorful, boldly idiosyncratic San Antonio Public Library. Said the architect, "I wanted to break the concept that libraries are imposing."

The library was completed by Legorreta in 1995.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.