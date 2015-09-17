View Photos
Photo of the Week: Lush Housing Development in the South of France
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Barcelona-based firm @mateoarq posted this image of a carefully-manicured garden at a housing development in Toulouse, France.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.