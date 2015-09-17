Photo of the Week: Lush Housing Development in the South of France
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Lush Housing Development in the South of France

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

Barcelona-based firm @mateoarq posted this image of a carefully-manicured garden at a housing development in Toulouse, France. 

Photo of the Week: Lush Housing Development in the South of France - Photo 1 of 1 -

The development's four distinct yet interconnected volumes share a garden.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.