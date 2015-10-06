Photo of the Week: Family Home in an Old Converted Church
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

This week @grooming_dept shared a picture of a light-filled kitchen with a stained-glass window in a converted Chicago church. 

This home in a former Chicago church fully utilizes an original stained-glass window in its light-filled kitchen.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.