Photo of the Week: Family Home in an Old Converted Church

Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

This week @grooming_dept shared a picture of a light-filled kitchen with a stained-glass window in a converted Chicago church. This home in a former Chicago church fully utilizes an original stained-glass window in its light-filled kitchen. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.