Photo of the Week: Dreamlike Garden at Salvador Dalí's Onetime Home
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@patiq posted this photo of the whitewashed Mediterranean garden at Casa Museo Dalí, the Catalonian residence-turned-museum of Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.
