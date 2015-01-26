View Photos
Photo of the Week: DIY Backyard with Blue Chairs and Succulents
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
This week, we loved this photo posted by @thegracechon that shows how any outdoor area can be converted into an inviting space with a bit of DIY spirit and a touch of greenery. She writes, "Most everything [was] bought at a flea market or found free on the street."
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.