View Photos
Photo of the Week: Curved Courtyard Full of Succulents and Glass Sculptures
Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Arizona-based architecture firm @theranchmineofficial shared an image of a curved house in the desert, with a courtyard landscape accentuated by succulents and whimsical glass sculptures by Rainier Glass Studio.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.