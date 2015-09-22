View Photos
Photo of the Week: Cozy Ceramics Studio at a Midcentury Home
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@fungandblatt, a husband-and-wife architect duo whose Southern California home we've featured in print, shared this photo of a modern ceramics studio that they worked on. The outbuilding shares the property with a midcentury home originally designed by iconic Los Angeles architect Calvin Straub.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.