Photo of the Week: Cozy Ceramics Studio at a Midcentury Home
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Cozy Ceramics Studio at a Midcentury Home

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@fungandblatt, a husband-and-wife architect duo whose Southern California home we've featured in print, shared this photo of a modern ceramics studio that they worked on. The outbuilding shares the property with a midcentury home originally designed by iconic Los Angeles architect Calvin Straub. 

Photo of the Week: Cozy Ceramics Studio at a Midcentury Home - Photo 1 of 1 -

The hut was built on top of the bones of an existing pergola.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.