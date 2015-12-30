Photo of the Week: California Modern Home on an 80-Acre Farm
View Photos

Photo of the Week: California Modern Home on an 80-Acre Farm

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@vivapaso shared this photo of a rural Paso Robles home, which takes advantage of the central California coast's arid climate by harvesting photovoltaic electricity. 

Photo of the Week: California Modern Home on an 80-Acre Farm - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.