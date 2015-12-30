View Photos
Photo of the Week: California Modern Home on an 80-Acre Farm
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@vivapaso shared this photo of a rural Paso Robles home, which takes advantage of the central California coast's arid climate by harvesting photovoltaic electricity.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.