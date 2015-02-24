Photo of the Week: Cactus Love Story
View Photos

By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

This vignette with cacti from @i_heart_kiwi reminds us why we go crazy for potted succulents.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.