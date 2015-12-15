View Photos
Photo of the Week: Bright, Lighthearted Take on the "Man Cave"
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@marzipanmummy shared this shot, which caught our attention, of a mature "man cave," complete with a blue Thonet Bentwood chair.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.