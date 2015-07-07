View Photos
Photo of the Week: Beautiful Hotel Made Up of Tiny Pods
Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
We love this photo posted by @laceyuhle of Hotel Endemico in Baja’s Valle de Guadalupe. Read more about the eco-friendly retreat, comprised of tiny bungalows with great views, here.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.