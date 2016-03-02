View Photos
Photo of the Week: As a Storm Rolls in, a Climate Smart House Is Put to the Test
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Captured in Queenstown, New Zealand, this stormy shot of the Taramea Passive House was sent to us by @hideandseekstyle. Designed with the help of Energy Architecture NZ Ltd, this home was built with a PassivHaus energy model that considered the best ways to fit in with the local climate.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.