Photo of the Week: An Educational Institute Melded Into the Coastline
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
Located on the rugged cliffs of La Jolla, California and designed by Lloyd Ruocco in 1964, the Institute of Geophysics and Planetary Physics at UC San Diego embraces its coastal setting. Sent to us by Toronto-based architectural photography studio @revelateur_to, the photo reveals how the modern cedar and glass construction fits seamlessly into its surroundings.
