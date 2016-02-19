Photo of the Week: All Eyes on the Sinuous Curves of Grace Farms
Photo of the Week: All Eyes on the Sinuous Curves of Grace Farms

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

Photographer @lane_coder sent us this moody shot he took of The River at Grace Farms, a community gathering space in New Canaan, CT designed by Tokyo–based architectural practice SANAA. Devised to nest naturally within the surrounding wetlands, the length of the structure is lined with a Douglas fir canopy. Interested in hearing more about the project from the architects? Take a look here

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 