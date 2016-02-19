View Photos
Photo of the Week: All Eyes on the Sinuous Curves of Grace Farms
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Photographer @lane_coder sent us this moody shot he took of The River at Grace Farms, a community gathering space in New Canaan, CT designed by Tokyo–based architectural practice SANAA. Devised to nest naturally within the surrounding wetlands, the length of the structure is lined with a Douglas fir canopy. Interested in hearing more about the project from the architects? Take a look here.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.