View Photos
Photo of the Week: A Peek Into a Living, Breathing Staircase
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@lloydhartleyarchitects out of Auckland, New Zealand sent us this absorbing shot of a staircase they designed with a series of graphic wood slats.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.