Photo of the Week: A Peek Into a Living, Breathing Staircase
View Photos

Photo of the Week: A Peek Into a Living, Breathing Staircase

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@lloydhartleyarchitects out of Auckland, New Zealand sent us this absorbing shot of a staircase they designed with a series of graphic wood slats. 

