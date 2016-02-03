View Photos
Photo of the Week: A Peaceful Moment With the Linear Greenhouses of Half Moon Bay
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Taken by @florealm during a recent stroll through Half Moon Bay, this serene shot of the local greenhouses of the area reminds us how architecturally pure these simple, functional structures can be. Located just south of San Francisco, the quaint coastal town is full of design inspiration, all with a special connection to a local agricultural community.
