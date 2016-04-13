View Photos
Photo of the Week: A Designer’s Dream Eichler Project
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
Taken by @encarnacionphotography, this photo sent to us by Pamela Lin gazes into the open-air atrium of her beloved Eichler home. As the founder of San Francisco-based interiors studio @urbanismdesigns, Lin immediately fell in love with the house when she stumbled upon the listing and took it through a full-scale renovation.
