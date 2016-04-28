Photo of the Week: A Butterfly Roof Encounter
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

We can’t resist a great butterfly roof and this house is no exception. Spotted in San Diego and sent to us by architectural photographer @modarchitecture, this residence was designed in 1961 by iconic Palm Springs architect William Krisel.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 