Photo of the Week: A Butterfly Roof Encounter
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
We can’t resist a great butterfly roof and this house is no exception. Spotted in San Diego and sent to us by architectural photographer @modarchitecture, this residence was designed in 1961 by iconic Palm Springs architect William Krisel.
