Photo of the Week: A Balinese Beauty by Alexis Dornier Architecture & Design
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
German-born architect @alexisdornier shared this image of the Sebastiano Residence he designed within Bali’s lush jungle. To create this otherworldly home, he forged a modern steel structure on top of a base built in the traditional Javanese Joglo style.
