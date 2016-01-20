Photo of the Week: A Balinese Beauty by Alexis Dornier Architecture & Design
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

German-born architect @alexisdornier shared this image of the Sebastiano Residence he designed within Bali’s lush jungle. To create this otherworldly home, he forged a modern steel structure on top of a base built in the traditional Javanese Joglo style.

