Philippe Starck's Library Kitchen
Created in late 2010 for Warendorf, an AFG Kitchens UK Ltd company, the Library Kitchen is a complete room solution, with dramatic curves (far from uncommon in Starck's work) in the Trumpet legs below the island that hide plumbing and electrical hookups and a main unit that integrates effortlessly into the wall. While the sleek white-and-olive iteration of the kitchen, equipped with a Silestone countertop, may not exude the essence of a book-lined bureau, however, the version done in Makore wood veneer and white lacquer captures the steeped traditionalism of a home library.
The Library Kitchen was one of three, new Starck designs for Warendorf. It also includes the Duality Kitchen.
Simplest of all is the Primary Kitchen.
For more about the projects, visit afgk.co.uk.