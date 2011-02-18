Philippe Starck's Library Kitchen

Created in late 2010 for Warendorf, an AFG Kitchens UK Ltd company, the Library Kitchen is a complete room solution, with dramatic curves (far from uncommon in Starck's work) in the Trumpet legs below the island that hide plumbing and electrical hookups and a main unit that integrates effortlessly into the wall. While the sleek white-and-olive iteration of the kitchen, equipped with a Silestone countertop, may not exude the essence of a book-lined bureau, however, the version done in Makore wood veneer and white lacquer captures the steeped traditionalism of a home library.