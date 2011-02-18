Philippe Starck's Library Kitchen
Kitchen

Philippe Starck's Library Kitchen

By Miyoko Ohtake
There is no shortage of incredible kitchen systems to ogle—and if you're lucky, incorporate into your home. Following our recent coverage of Viola Park's new kitchen islands and Snaidero's Code Natural kitchen, here we highlight an imm cologne 2011 Interior Innovation Award Winner: Philippe Starck's Library Kitchen for Warendorf.

Created in late 2010 for Warendorf, an AFG Kitchens UK Ltd company, the Library Kitchen is a complete room solution, with dramatic curves (far from uncommon in Starck's work) in the Trumpet legs below the island that hide plumbing and electrical hookups and a main unit that integrates effortlessly into the wall. While the sleek white-and-olive iteration of the kitchen, equipped with a Silestone countertop, may not exude the essence of a book-lined bureau, however, the version done in Makore wood veneer and white lacquer captures the steeped traditionalism of a home library.

This dark, wood veneer version of the Library Kitchen exudes an entirely different, more contemporary vibe than the crisp white-and-olive version.

In addition to the island and wall section, the system also features standalone cabinets which can house pots, pans, and dishes as well as appliances.

The Library Kitchen was one of three, new Starck designs for Warendorf. It also includes the Duality Kitchen.

The stainless steel Duality Kitchen stands ready to compete with the likes of Bulthaup and other iconic kitchen manufacturers.

This detail of the Duality Kitchen shows the built-in storage, rendering additional kitchen furniture and shelves unnecessary.

Simplest of all is the Primary Kitchen.

Bright and cheery, the Primary Kitchen combines the stainless steel of the Duality Kitchen and the color of the Library Kitchen.

Though easily avoided if you wish with the right details and accompanying furniture, the system was meant to "emphasize the Baroque styling of the kitchen," the company says.

For more about the projects, visit afgk.co.uk.

Philippe Starck's modern Library Kitchen won an imm Cologne 2011 Interior Innovation Award.

