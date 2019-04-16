Subscribe
g
Geoff Manaugh
Stories
Simple Tips and Tricks for Burglar-Proofing Your Home
Burglary borrows equally from the skill sets of a technical science and theatrical improv; it follows careful rules yet just as...
g
Geoff Manaugh
Inside the Modern Safe Room: How Homeowners Today Are Fortifying Their Houses Against Burglars, Terrorists, and Hurricanes
If a family’s home is their castle, as the saying goes, some homeowners have begun to take that sentiment quite literally.
g
Geoff Manaugh
Meet the Good Guys Trying to Hack Your Smart Home
Hidden among the many benefits of a Smart Home are subtle vulnerabilities that today’s security researchers are just beginning to...
g
Geoff Manaugh
How Secure Is the Modern Smart Home? We Ask a Professional
The burglars’ tools of tomorrow will look more like robots and radios than lockpicks and crowbars. A security expert weighs in.
g
Geoff Manaugh
Village People
Amidst the pedestrian-friendly maze of leafy streets in New York City’s West Village, LOT-EK, a firm whose designs focus on the...
g
Geoff Manaugh
Ed Mazria
"This isn’t a question of cost: It’s a question of design.
g
Geoff Manaugh