Pasta Pot by Patrick Jouin for Alessi

Jouin has designed products for Ligne Roset, Cassina, and Kartell, among others; worked in the studio of acclaimed designer Philippe Starck; and collaborated with Ducasse to create the look and feel of many of his restaurants. For the Pasta Pot, they worked together to create a cooking set and reintroduce cooking style.

The spoon that comes with the Pasta Pot fits into the handle, eliminating the need for a spoon rest.

The stainless steel Pasta Pot is not a standalone item; it comes with a stainless steel cover, a melamine spoon that fits into the pot's handle, and a melamine trivet. Its built-in spoon slot takes away the need for a spoon rest and the trivet lets you take the pot from cooktop to tabletop and serve the dish straight from the cooking bowl.

Ducasse (left) and Jouin (right) cook together using the Pasta Pot that they collaborated together to create.

In addition to the spoon, the Pasta Pot comes with a sleek stainless steel cover and a melamine trivet so you can easily move the pot from cooktop to tabletop, where it becomes the serving dish.